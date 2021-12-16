Teen suspect in Lucia Bremer murder to be tried as adult

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A judge ruled that a 14-year-old who is charged with murder in the death of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer can be tried as an adult.

A Henrico judge initially denied the Commonwealth's Attorney's request last month but the ruling was appealed.

Bremer was walking with a friend near Godwin High School in March 2020 when police say the teenage suspect approached them and shot Lucia.

At this point, the suspect's name has not been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.