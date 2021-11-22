Judge rules on whether to charge Lucia Bremer's accused killer as an adult

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico judge has denied the county's request to transfer the case of the teenager charged with murdering 13-year-old Lucia Bremer from juvenile to circuit court. The move would have allowed the county to charge the young 14-year-old suspect as an adult.

"Because we did not agree with the court, we do have a right to an appeal, which is what we are doing," Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said after the hearing. "I'm sure everyone can believe how disappointed the families are at this time. However, we do have an appealable issue and we are taking advantage of that."

Because the case remains in juvenile court, Taylor could not disclose the factors the judge considered to deny the request.

The court will have 45 days to rule on Taylor's appeal.

Bremer was walking with a friend near Godwin High School in Henrico County on March 26 when someone approached the girls and shot Bremer.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested the next day.

Henrico Police said that there was no connection between the teens. The teen charged with killing Bremer had previously threatened to shoot up a school, according to Taylor.

In October, a 52-year-old man was charged with a single misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the gun used to kill Bremer.

Taylor's office did not disclose the relationship between the man and the 14-year-old accused killed.