Suspect in murder of Lucia Bremer facing new charges

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The teen charged in the shooting of Lucia Bremer is facing new charges, according to Henrico's Commonwealth Attorney.

According to Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor, the teen charged with shooting and killing 13-year-old Bremer near Godwin High School in March previously threatened to shoot up a school.

Taylor said that the social media posts about the threat were made before Bremer was murdered but not discovered by law enforcement until after she was killed.

"There's probably a lot to be said about social media and cues on what gets flagged by YouTube, Google, Facebook, Instagram, whatever, and the responsibility social media providers have to public safety," Taylor said.

Taylor said the suspect will face three new charges. One of these charges will be for the threat and the other two are related to a second victim in the case who was with Bremer when she was shot. Those charges are attempted murder and brandishing a gun.

At this time, it is still unknown if the suspect will be charged as an adult.