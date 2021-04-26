Police provide an update on Lucia Bremer killing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One month after 13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed walking with a friend in Henrico's West End and police have issued an update in the case and again asked for people with information to step forward.

"To date, there is no established connection or prior relationship between the juvenile charged and [Bremer]," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Bremer was walking with a friend along Hickoryridge Road in the Gayton Forest West subdivision around 4:30 p.m. on March 26 when someone approached the girls and shot Bremer, according to police.

The gunman ran away.

A 14-year-old boy, who lives near the shooting scene, was taken into custody the next day.

The 14-year-old, whose name has not been released due to his age, was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He remains in custody and is due back in court on August 2.

Police previously indicated the shooting was not a hate crime nor was it gang-related.

"It is early in the investigation, however, there is no evidence indicating this crime was racially motivated." officials with the department posted days after the shooting."There is also no evidence to suggest the suspect, victim, or witnesses were involved in gang activity."

Bremer was an eighth-grade student at Quioccasin Middle School.

Her family previously asked for prayers for all involved in what they called a senseless act of gun violence, according to St. Mary's.

"Her family has asked all of us to pray: to pray for the repose of Lucia's soul, to pray for her loved ones who have experienced an unthinkable loss, and to pray for the family of one who has been arrested for this crime," a post the family's church Facebook page read.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Henrico Police Detectives Seay or Noah at 804-501-7323 or 804-501-5581.

