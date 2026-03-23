Community continues to honor 'sweet' Henrico girl who 'loved to spread kindness'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Canterbury Recreation hosted its fifth food drive to honor the memory of Lucia Bremer.

The 13-year-old Quioccasin Middle School student was walking home with a friend after class when she was shot and killed on March 26, 2021. Community members remember her as a bright light.

Since the memorial event started in 2022, organizers have raised over $20,000 for Feed More and collected thousands of pounds of food.

Angie Hutchison, the facility manager at Canterbury Recreation, shared her memories of working with Bremer and her family.

"She just had a positive spirit about her. I knew her well, knew her family well," Hutchison said. "Their family has a farm and they sell at farmers' markets, so a lot of people in the community knew her. She was always helping out and just a sweet little girl... taken way too soon."

To make a monetary donation to the food drive, visit Feed More's website.

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