Fire that gutted Chesterfield home damaged 2 other houses, firefighters say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people are looking for a new place to stay after an electrical fire destroyed their Chesterfield home early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a house fire in the 11800 block of Longtown Drive just after 6:50 a.m., according to officials with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the roof of the home.

The fire was brought under control in less than 40 minutes, but the house was deemed a total loss. The blaze also damaged the siding of two neighboring homes.

No injuries were reported, but two residents were displaced because of the fire.

Investigators with the Chesterfield Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire was electrical in nature and ruled it accidental.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.