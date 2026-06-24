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Amid closures, Lindsey Food Group looks to revive some Richmond-area restaurants

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Richmond BizSense
Kimberly Love-Lindsey and Mike Lindsey
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Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- With two new concepts in the works, another restaurant recently opened and a lawsuit from a former landlord on its hands, Lindsey Food Group is having a busy summer.

The Richmond-based restaurant group, led by couple Mike Lindsey and Kim Love-Lindsey, recently shuttered its Frostings Bake Shop in Short Pump and is working on a new sandwich shop that’ll replace it in the space at 4336 Pouncey Tract Road.

Frostings Bake Shop
Though the sign on its door says Frostings is temporarily closed, Mike Lindsey said the closure is permanent.

Frostings had been in Short Pump for about 18 years, first opening in the Short Pump Station shopping center in 2008. LFG acquired it in 2023. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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