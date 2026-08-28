Library Olympics at Louisa County Middle School turns book knowledge into athletic competition

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Louisa County Middle School's library is typically one of the quietest places on campus — but for one week, it transforms into an Olympic-level competition.

The 2026 Library Olympics have commenced, giving 7th graders the chance to show off their library knowledge and athletic abilities through a series of games. Each group represents a different country, competing under their flag.

Librarian Lewis Coleman said the library team started the event 4 years ago.

"We've really tried to work, make it into something different, uh, that the students might not expect, but that they'll have fun in, and they'll want to come here and learn," Coleman said.

The events include the Dewey Decimal Long Jump, designed to help students navigate the library's nonfiction section.

"That purpose is to help, uh, refresh them with our nonfiction section, how it's separated from our fiction," Coleman said.

Students have their own strategy for the event.

"Run as fast as you can and try to get the right number for the book," one student said.

The Put It Away Relay challenges students with proper shelf etiquette.

"This is to work with our shelf etiquette, put the books away on the shelf as it's supposed to be," Coleman said.

Speed Sorting rounds out the competition, pushing students to work quickly and accurately.

"Their goal is to just work as fast as they can to get that in alphabetical order," Coleman said.

The team with the most points wins something just as sweet as an Olympic medal — candy.

Students were quick to celebrate their performances.

"We just got the world record for this game we played," one student said.

"Yeah that's my victory dance, oh yeah!" another student said.

Coleman said the event is about more than just fun — it's about inspiring students to think differently.

"Our goal is to, you know, expand what we do. Innovate and then hopefully that'll inspire them to be like oh well I wanna do something different. I wanna try something more exciting and new," Coleman said.

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