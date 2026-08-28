Obama ES students begin temporary camp, still no reopen date as mold treatments continue

RICHMOND, Va. — While students from Barack Obama Elementary School have still no been able to begin the school year in earnest, they did get some semblance of routine Thursday.

It marked the first day that students could attend the Pine Camp Arts & Community Center while the school continues to undergo mold remediation.

In his Thursday PM update, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras wrote that cleaning on the top floor of the building had been completed and air quality testing would be done by the end of the day.

“Deep cleaning on the middle floor was completed today, with testing scheduled for tomorrow (August 28). Cleaning of the cafeteria and remaining basement areas will continue through Friday (August 29) and Saturday (August 30),” he added.

Kamras said the humidity levels continue to be within federal guidelines in the building except for one area (which he said was “slightly above“ the 60% threshold). While he did not specify the area, he said extra de-humidifiers had been deployed in that area.

There was still no word as to a potential reopen date for the school.

Officials also provided an update on the potential mold situations at Frances W. McClenney Elementary and Bellevue Elementary.

In separate letters, officials said while they are still waiting on test results to confirm if whether it was mold or just dirt found in some closet classrooms, they had licensed mold remediation specialists inspect both schools.

Officials said they recommended a specialized treatment and it will start at McClenney on Friday and at Bellevue on Saturday.

Officials added, teachers and students have been moved to other rooms until the cleaning is complete and testing confirms it is safe to return.