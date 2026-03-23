LEGO to add 30,000 solar panels across 80 acres for massive Virginia warehouse

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The LEGO Group announced plans for a solar park with more than 30,000 panels at LEGO Manufacturing Virginia, the company's factory in Chesterfield.

Construction of the solar park is expected to begin this summer, per a news release from the LEGO Group.

"The project will significantly expand the site’s on-site renewable capacity and marks a significant milestone towards the ambition of sourcing 100% renewable energy for the facility’s annual needs," the release said.

The solar park will feature over 30,700 ground-mounted solar panels with a total capacity of 22 MWp. It will occupy nearly 80 acres.

The LEGO Group also plans to install 10,080 rooftop solar panels on top of its buildings, which will produce an additional 6.11 MWp of capacity.

"We’re proud of the progress we continue to make," Jesus Ibañez, General Manager of LEGO Manufacturing Virginia, said. "These initiatives are key to increasing our use of renewable energy and support our ongoing commitment towards more sustainable operations."

By the end of 2026, the news release says, the LEGO Group is expected to nearly double its staff at the factory.

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