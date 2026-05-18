Virginia Law Enforcement Foundation holds 9th annual appreciation day in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. — Public safety leaders from across the Commonwealth gathered in Ashland Sunday as National Police Week ended and National EMS Week began.

The Virginia Law Enforcement Foundation held its ninth annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, bringing together 45 agencies for a day of community engagement.

"We first started the event in 2017 at Colonial Student Academy. We had seven agencies back then. We currently have 45," Keith Culver with VALE said.

Culver said the event serves multiple purposes.

"Not only is it a recruiting event, but it's also kind of like a national night out event, where people can come out and meet these officers, see all the different equipment that they bring, and get to know these officers on a more open and transparent level than normal," Culver said.

Culver said the day also aims to address a growing staffing challenge in law enforcement.

"Recruiting numbers have gone down, as we've seen people retiring and leaving the agency, it's harder to find qualified candidates to fill those vacancies," Culver said.

The event also honored officers killed in the line of duty.

From marine units to motorcycle officers, the hands-on opportunity drew community members like Justin Gant, who is exploring new career paths.

"Compare up close and personal without just being on the computer. It's definitely a good way to go hands on and talk to people, get in front of faces and network," Gant said.

Gant said events like this serve a larger purpose for the community.

"These are important to bridge that gap between what community think police is and what they actually are," Gant said.

A full list of job openings is available on the VALE Foundation's Facebook page.

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