RICHMOND, Va. — After more than 12 years, award-winning investigative reporter Laura French is leaving CBS 6.

“Thank you for letting me into your homes, thank you for being like family” Laura said during an on-air goodbye Monday.

From the day she arrived in Richmond, Laura was on a mission to hold the powerful accountable and be a loud and clear voice for the voiceless.

A native of Northern Virginia, Laura was raised in a family that loved to tell stories, so naturally she ended up on television.

Her career began shortly after she graduated from Virginia Tech, and the news business took this proud Hokie to stations across the south.

That included several years at NBC 29 in Charlottesville, where Laura’s dogged reporting won her a prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award.

Then in 2014, she came to WTVR, and for more than a decade, she has worked tirelessly to break some of the biggest stories in the commonwealth, including the link between the Morgan Harrington and Hannah Graham cases, the Cumberland Children’s Hospital investigation, the Nick Clavier case, and an exclusive jailhouse interview with a man falsely accused of plotting a 4th of July mass shooting.

As an investigative journalist, Laura has had to report on a lot of the bad in this world. But she has always relished the opportunity to show our audience the good that exists, whether it was participating in our “CBS 6 Gives” philanthropic series, or, as a cancer survivor herself, working tirelessly to raise money and awareness for illnesses like leukemia and lymphoma.

In addition to the National Murrow, Laura has received many of our industry’s biggest honors, and she has twice been named the best investigative reporter by the Capital Region Emmys.

Laura has spent her career keeping viewers informed and educated, and relentlessly fighting for those who have trusted her to tell their stories.

But the things that bring her the most joy are her family, her friends, and her faith.

“Thank you for allowing me to be a mother first and still pursue my dreams,” said Laura.