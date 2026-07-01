Memorial service planned for man killed in Henrico hit-and-run: 'Forever loved'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A memorial service on Friday will honor the life of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash near the Richmond-Henrico line over the weekend.

The service for 65-year-old Larry Wilkerson will take place at 1611 4th Avenue in Richmond from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 3.

Provided to WTVR

In a statement, Wilkerson's family remember him as a man who brought comfort, laughter, and love to those who knew him.

"His passing has left an immeasurable void in the hearts of our family and everyone whose life he touched," their statement reads. "We are devastated by this unexpected loss and are struggling to navigate the profound grief that comes with saying goodbye to someone so deeply loved."

Wilkerson's family's full statement is below.

Larry Wilkerson was a man who was deeply loved and respected by so many. He was a devoted father, a beloved brother, a caring nephew, an incredible uncle, a cherished cousin, and a loyal friend.



More than anything, Larry was a man whose presence brought comfort, laughter, and love to those fortunate enough to know him.

His passing has left an immeasurable void in the hearts of our family and everyone whose life he touched. We are devastated by this unexpected loss and are struggling to navigate the profound grief that comes with saying goodbye to someone so deeply loved.



Larry had a heart of gold and was known for always putting others before himself. Whether someone needed a helping hand, words of encouragement, or simply someone to listen, Larry was there without hesitation.

His generosity, compassion, and unwavering support were gifts he freely shared with family, friends, and even strangers.

He brought warmth and joy wherever he went.



His smile could light up a room, his laughter was contagious, and his love for his family was evident in everything he did. Larry valued relationships and made people feel seen, appreciated, and cared for. He was the kind of person who left a lasting impression and built meaningful connections throughout his life.



As we mourn the loss of our father, family member, and friend, we also celebrate the beautiful legacy he leaves behind. The lessons he taught, the memories he created, and the love he shared will continue to live on through all of us.



Though he is no longer physically with us, his spirit will remain forever present in our hearts, our stories, and the countless lives he touched.



During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for your prayers, love, and support as we honor Larry’s life and give him the farewell he deserves. We are grateful for every kind word, donation, and gesture of compassion shown to our family as we navigate this heartbreaking loss.



Forever loved. Forever remembered. Forever missed.

Monday, a 17-year-old boy and 21-year-old man are charged in connection to the hit-and-run. The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday near Nine Mile Road and Echo Avenue, not far from the Richmond-Henrico line.

Wilkerson, who was in a motorized wheelchair, died at the scene.

The teen, who was not identified, and Edenilson Chen-Martinez, 21, of Henrico County, were taken into custody Monday.

The teenager is charged with felony hit-and-run and driving without a license. Chen-Martinez is charged with felony hit-and-run and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Anyone with information about this crash or the vehicle involved should contact Crash Investigator T. Holmes at 804-501-5000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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