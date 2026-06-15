North Carolina park transforms into the Land of Oz complete with Yellow Brick Road

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Land of Oz theme park will once again transport visitors over the rainbow this fall with the return of its 33rd annual Autumn at Oz festival.

The event, billed as the world’s largest Oz celebration, will take place Sept. 11‑13, Sept. 18‑20 and Sept. 25‑27 atop Beech Mountain in western North Carolina.

Presale tickets open June 25, with public sales starting June 26 at LandOfOzNC.com.

Visitors can follow Dorothy’s journey from Aunt Em and Uncle Henry’s Kansas farmhouse, through the twister, and along the three‑quarters‑mile Yellow Brick Road.

Along the way, they’ll meet the Scarecrow, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, Wicked Witch of the West, Glinda and the Wizard himself.

Land of Oz

The experience includes live performances and character encounters.

Park officials expect around 20,000 guests over the three weekends.

“The Land of Oz has always held a special place in people’s hearts,” said Page Leidy, whose family owns the park. “It’s more than a theme park. It’s a piece of living history.”

Land of Oz first opened on June 15, 1970, and continues to draw fans of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Beech Mountain is about a 5½‑hour drive from Richmond.

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