Police ID man killed after car found partially submerged in Chesterfield pond

Chesterfield County Police say they are now investigating a crash that left one person dead in the county.
Posted at 6:27 AM, Jul 24, 2024

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The driver who died after crashing into a pond in Chesterfield County may have suffered a medical emergency, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 12000 block of Kingston Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report that a Kia sedan was partially submerged in a pond, Chesterfield Police said.

Chesterfield's Fire & EMS Dive Team found 56-year-old Lamont Riggins, of the 400 block of Mars Street in Petersburg, inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

"The investigation continues, but at this point it appears Riggins may have experienced a medical emergency at the time of the crash," police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

