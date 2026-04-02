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Laburnum Avenue reopens after multi-vehicle crash with reported injuries, Henrico police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 2, 2026
Multi-vehicle crash with reported injuries shuts down stretch of Laburnum Avenue
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A stretch of Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash with reported injuries, police say.

The crash happened near the intersection of Laburnum and Harris avenues before 8:30 a.m. The westbound lanes were shut down, but reopened around 11:20 a.m.

Police did not say how many people were injured in the wreck.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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