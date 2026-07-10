Tennis Under the Lights event series celebrating Arthur Ashe's birthday kicks off in Richmond

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RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Tennis Under the Lights series got underway Thursday evening at Battery Park, marking the first of four events timed in part as a nod to Arthur Ashe's birthday.

The series welcomes players of all ages and skill levels, with the goal of growing tennis and strengthening the Richmond community. Donations from the events benefit the Richmond Tennis Association and Metro Richmond Tennis Club, both of which run youth programs focused on leadership development and giving back.

Three more events remain in the series, all held at Byrd Park, 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, VA 23221, from 4:30 to 9 p.m.:



July 23

Aug. 6

Aug. 20

Learn more and register at tennisunderthelightsrva.com.

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