Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

How the community will honor this 10-year-old boy killed in his Petersburg bedroom

A memorial bike ride to honor 10-year-old K'Von Morgan will take place Saturday afternoon in Petersburg's Pecan Acres community. Morgan was shot and killed on Father's Day weekend when bullets were fired into his bedroom from the outside.
K'Von Morgan
Posted at 10:22 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 23:09:50-04

PETERSBURG, Va. — A memorial bike ride to honor 10-year-old K'Von Morgan will take place Saturday afternoon in Petersburg's Pecan Acres community.

Morgan was shot and killed on Father's Day weekend when bullets were fired into his bedroom from the outside.

"We are going to start at Pecan Acres at the clubhouse and we are going to car ride all the way to the police department to show them we want justice for this little boy," organizer Malik Rafa said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the gunfire that killed K'Von came from the parking lot of a nearby church.

Petersburg Police have asked for people living in that area to help identify the cars and people involved in the shootout.

"Come forward. This baby needs justice. If you know who did this, say something," Rafa said. "If you know who did it just say something please."

The family has established a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

"As you can imagine, they’re really hurt, he was an innocent child, that was in the comfort of his own home and he’s become a victim of senseless gun violence,” Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian previously said about K'Von's family.

Petersburg Police ask if you have any information on the shooting of K'Von Morgan call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Local News

Father wants justice for his son killed by bullet fired into bedroom

Maggi Marshall
11:10 PM, Jun 27, 2023
K'Von Morgan

Local News

Police make a plea after child killed: 'We need our community to step up'

Wayne Covil
4:56 PM, Jun 19, 2023

Take 2 minutes to answer these questions about community crime and safety: STOP the Violence Questionnaire.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone