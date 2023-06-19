Petersburg Police make a plea after child killed: 'We need our community to step up'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Kay'Von Morgan, 10, was in his bedroom when he was struck by a stray bullet fired somewhere near his Pecan Acres home early Saturday morning, according to Petersburg Police.

Kay'Von survived through the night but died from his injuries the next morning.

Police are looking for any information about the shooting death.

“We need those fingers pointed at that individual so that we can bring this case to a close and bring that person to justice for the family,” said Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian.

Chief Christian spent the morning with Kay'Von's family.

“As you can imagine, they’re really hurt, he was an innocent child, that was in the comfort of his own home and he’s become a victim of senseless gun violence,” he said.

Petersburg Police via WTVR Kay'Von Morgan

The shooting took place at Pecan Acres, but this isn't the first experience with gun violence there.

In March 2021 a five and 6-year-old were shot while playing outside. They both survived.

Petersburg Police ask if you have any information in the shooting of Kay’Von Morgan to call Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.