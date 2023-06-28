This father wants justice for his son who was killed when someone fired a bullet into the child's bedroom

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A community came together Tuesday night to remember 10-year-old K'Von Morgan.

A stray bullet fired into Morgan's bedroom struck and killed the child earlier this month.

Provided to WTVR K'Von Morgan

The person who fired that shot in the Pecan Acres neighborhood has not yet been arrested.

"I don't even know how you sleep right now," K'Von's father Perry Morgan said about the shooter. "Turn yourself in."

WTVR Perry Morgan

Neighbors gathered at a vigil Tuesday to light candles and share memories.

"He loved to play that video game, he loved to dance," his father said.

At least one neighbor said the shooting has prompted her family to avoid sleeping near the windows.

"I hope people can change their lifestyle with the gun violence and raise their kids better," the neighbor said. "Teach them how to play football and basketball instead of playing with guns."M

Community members interested in donating to the Morgan family can do so here.

Petersburg Police ask if you have any information in the shooting of K'Von Morgan to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

