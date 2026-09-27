King's Supermarket reopens in Richmond after fire: 'This is not only a store, this is a family'

RICHMOND, Va. — King's Supermarket celebrated its return to Richmond's Southside on Saturday with a ribbon-cutting and block party, more than three years after a devastating fire destroyed the beloved grocery store that had served the community for four decades.

Owner John Jeong marked the occasion with a simple message for the crowd gathered on Keswick Avenue.

"Let's celebrate, let's roll, let's have fun," Jeong said.

The reopening carries significant weight for residents in the 8th District, where the supermarket serves as a critical lifeline in a food desert — an area with limited access to grocery stores, many of which require a vehicle to reach.

"There are a lot of people who don't have cars. You have to catch the bus just to get groceries," said Belinda Morrison, who lives near King's Supermarket.

Paul Anderson, who moved back to Southside three years ago, said the store fills a need that goes beyond convenience.

"They feel welcomed having a market that they can just walk to, get what they need, and then go home," Anderson said. "Sometimes you just need a quick meal or sometimes you just need to grab something you have to have at that moment. And it really helps when you don't have to waste gas, waste time, waste effort and energy. You can just walk up the block, get what you need, get treated with respect, and carry yourself so that you can take care of what you need to take care of."

Anderson said the reopening feels less like a grand opening and more like a reinvention.

"They came in with new ideas, a new marketing strategy and a new way of enhancing the neighborhood," Anderson said.

The new building features a fresh look, produce, a deli and the same homegrown service that longtime shoppers say is hard to find elsewhere.

"It's a community spirit instead of a corporate spirit. And it's good to have something like this back here because it's needed," said Hashim Moore, who grew up in South Richmond.

King's Supermarket reopens in Richmond after fire: 'This is not only a store, this is a family'

The fire that destroyed the original store left a void in the community that residents felt deeply. Lawrence Robinson, who has been going to King's since childhood, said Jeong's determination to rebuild never wavered.

"I know that John had put so much into this store and for it to burn down. It just put a small hurdle in his way, but I'm glad to see him trample over that and come back even stronger," Robinson said.

Jeong briefly retired after the fire but said staying home was not an option for long.

"When I stayed home, I was like, this is not me. I have to worry about my community. I've been here so long, I thought about my customers," Jeong said.

Jeong's son Eugene returned with him to manage the store. Eugene said the outpouring of support from the community made the decision easy.

"I can really feel the love; it's mutual and it feels like we're being welcomed back," Eugene Jeong said. "The fact that people are so happy and grateful, it just makes the act of serving the community better, and more rewarding and more fulfilling."

During the block party, John Jeong gave back to the community that helped build the store's legacy, offering cash prizes to younger patrons.

"He does give back and I like that," Morrison said. "He gives back and he looks out for this community."

Moore said the store's return means more than just access to groceries.

"This store is part of the community. It's very impactful," Moore said.

For Jeong, the reopening was confirmation that he made the right call coming back.

"This is not only a store, this is a family," Jeong said. "I guess the why is because I've been here so long since 1986, like 40 years, so that's made me happy. I made the right decision."

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