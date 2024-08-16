Watch Now
2 dogs dead after Chesterfield apartment fire; no other injuries reported

Richmond news and weather update for Friday, Aug. 16
Kim Court Apartment Fire
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield family is mourning the loss of two dogs killed in an apartment fire Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 6100 block of Kim Court, near the Richmond City line, around 11:30 a.m., according to officials.

Firefighters from Chesterfield and Richmond responded as there was initially a report of people trapped.

Ultimately everyone made it out safe and no one was hurt.

But the two dogs were killed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

