Man pleads guilty in shooting that killed Richmond mother, baby girl

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 19-year-old Richmond man pleaded guilty Friday to his role in two shootings that left three people dead and others injured. One of the shootings happened at the Belt Atlantic Apartments and killed a mother and her three-month-old child.

Kevon Bynum pleaded guilty for a shooting that killed 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her three-month-old daughter, Naziah.

For Destiny Hill, Sharnez's maternal aunt, Friday morning's proceedings brought some comfort as she said Bynum was "being held accountable for what he did."

Sharnez Hill and her three-month-old daughter Naziah.

In the same hearing, Bynum also pleaded guilty to an earlier shooting that left 18-year-old Vinshaun Johnson dead.

Court documents stated Bynum and others had ongoing issues with Johnson. So on April 7 they lured him out under the pretense of meeting girls before ambushing and shooting him, according to those records.

Hill and her baby were killed a few weeks later on April 27 at the Belt Atlantic apartments.

Bynum and others again had ongoing issues with someone, according to court records. When they saw that person in the apartment's courtyard, along with bystanders like Hill, they "began firing their guns indiscriminately into the crowd."

Kevon Bynum

While Johnson's family did not speak after the hearing, Hill called both senseless.

"You just can't wrap your brain around it," Destiny Hill said.

She said it has been a tough time for the family since then and especially now during the holidays, but is thankful for everyone who has helped them.

"The community and people all around, from the commonwealth's attorney to the victim's services," she said.

The family said Hill, who they called "Shy-Shy," was amazing, talented, and gifted woman whose spirit will never die as they continue to honor and remember her.

"They tore something apart that they can never replace and it just hurts. It hurts this family, you know?" Destiny Hill said. "She was excited about the start of her life with her precious newborn baby."

The family also pleaded for others considering violence to "just stop."

"Stop. Think about what you're doing," Destiny Hill said. "Think about your life. Think about the life that you could have. Think about the life that you could take away from someone."

The judge told Bynum he faces up to three life sentences plus 63 years and will be sentenced in March of next year.

And while Bynum is the only one person charged in both of the cases, two others face charges in the Johnson case. And four others, including Bynum's twin brother, are charged in the Hill case.

None of them have reached the trial stage.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.