Police investigate two deadly shootings in the Northside

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating another set of deadly shootings on Tuesday, this time in the Northside.

Just before midnight, police said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Wickham Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just four hours later, around 4 a.m., police responded to a call in the 500 block of Montvale Avenue, where a man was found dead in the street from a gunshot wound.

"It’s just breaks your heart anytime you hear about anything like this," said Kyle Sutphin, who lives along Montvale Avenue with his family.

Sutphin said he moved to the neighborhood three years ago and has never felt unsafe before now.

“I was just talking to my neighbor, and they said they had been there for 40 years, and they’ve never had anything like a shooting or anything on the street before," he explained.

This come less than 48 hours after another set of deadly shootings in the city.

On Monday, 20-year-old VCU student Cody Woodson was shot and killed taking his trash out along Gilmer Street, according to Crime Insider sources and the night before, a 17-year-old died from a gunshot wound in that same location.

“It seems like it’s all over the city," said Sutphin. "It definitely seems senseless like I don't understand it. It sounds like there just needs to be more regulation on it."

Police did not say if the deadly Northside shootings were connected to each other.

As neighbors in the area come to terms with this violence near their homes, they’re leaning on each other.

“If you walk down the street, you’ll see lots of message of love and kindness on every single house, so at times like this, I think the community can come together," Sutphin explained.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

