VCU student, teen killed in shootings on same block

RICHMOND, Va. -- 20-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University student, Cody Woodson was just taking out the trash Monday night when he was senselessly gunned down in front of a home on Gilmer Street , Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. This horrific act happened in the same location where a 17-year-old was killed less than 24 hours prior.

"We are looking at all aspects of the case and if there's a connection said Richmond Chief of Police, Gerald Smith.

Crime insider sources say major crimes detectives are steering towards a justifiable homicide in regards to Sunday's shooting. Sources saying the teen was killed after an aggression towards a young adult that lived on Gilmer Street. Police add there may have been a drug nexus to that case.

Though Monday night's murder is baffling, Woodson was described by his mom as an unselfish, giving soul. A Buckingham County native, his mother said he was always smiling and wanting to help others. She said Woodson moved to Richmond in hopes to finish up a college degree he started in Southside Virginia.

The death of these two teens bringing fear to some of those that live in the area. "For individuals that own homes here, it's kind of nerve-racking," said neighborhood resident Ronald Abernathy.

Abernathy has lived in the Carver community for almost five decades, he said even when the drug wars were heated in the 80's they never saw anything like this.

"In the 80's there were desolated places, people are now moving back in and fixing things up, but this stuff is going on now, I've never seen it before," said Abernathy.

With the help of VCU Police, Chief Smith has pledged more patrols in the area in the near future. Richmond Police are asking those that live in the are to report anything suspicious.

"Because they happened on the heels of each other, one day after the other at the same block, it gives us great concern," added Chief Smith

Police said no arrest have been made but sources said the shooter from Sunday was detained but has not been charged.

