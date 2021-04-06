Police investigate second deadly shooting on Gilmer Street

RICHMOND, Va. -- Just 24 hours after another man was shot and killed there, Richmond Police are investigating another deadly shooting on Gilmer Street in the Carver neighborhood.

This time, police said they were called to the 400 block of Gilmer Street for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Insider sources said both deadly shootings are being investigated as homicides, but there's no information on possible suspects.

It's also unclear if these shootings are related, but police said they're looking into the connection and it may have something to do with drugs.

Witnesses tell CBS 6 they heard about six or seven gunshots around 8:15 Monday night along Gilmer Street.

One man who lives in the neighborhood said, "A lot of people who live here are the, you know, college students. They're renting, so they're not really invested in the community. For the investors that own homes here, it's kind of nerve-wracking to see the fact that, you know, less than 24 hours, the same thing that happened yesterday happened again tonight."

CBS 6 had cameras rolling when police arrested a male and female that live along Glimer Street, but no word yet on if they're connected to the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 814-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.