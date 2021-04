RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are working a death investigation in Richmond’s Carver neighborhood on Easter Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Gilmer and Marshall streets for reports of shooting around 6:20 p.m.

A WTVR CBS 6 crew on the scene was told by officers that they were working a death investigation.

No other details were available at last check Sunday night.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.