Alleged killer of mother, baby indicted for separate killing 3 weeks earlier

RICHMOND, Va. -- When Kevon Bynum was taken into custody by the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force on May 6, he was charged with the murders of a young mother and her baby.

He’s now facing charges in another killing, weeks before the mayhem and chaos at the Belt Atlantic apartments on Richmond's Southside on April 27.

"Whoever did this to that person, what has he gained?" asked a longtime resident on Montvale Ave in Highland Park, who did not want to give his name.

Vinshaun Johnson, an 18-year-old from Henrico was killed at 5 a.m back on April 7 when bullets were sprayed across the block.

"They probably had an idea on the first one six weeks ago, but didn't have enough evidence to maybe gain a conviction,” said Ed Riley, a criminal defense attorney not connected to the case. “If we still had the death penalty, it would be in play."

Bynum is one of the alleged killers of 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her three-month-old daughter Neziah, in the shooting that also injured 3 others.

He's now been indicted for the murder of Johnson. Riley says if the Commonwealth gets a conviction, Bynum could spend the rest of his life in prison.

"Handling firearms and shooting randomly and people are dying,” said Riley. “And even if they don't die, you're not going to find a judge anywhere that's not going to react very badly or harshly to that and understandably so."