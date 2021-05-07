Fifth arrest made in Belt Atlantic shooting that killed mother, infant

RICHMOND, Va. -- A fifth person was arrested in connection to the April 27 shooting at the Belt Atlantic apartments that killed a mother and her infant girl, and injured three others.

Crime Insider sources confirmed 18-year-old Kevon Bynum was arrested Thursday on Richmond's Southside with the help of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force.

Bynum was wanted by authorities for conspiracy to commit murder. His twin brother, Kavon, was arrested earlier this week.

Richmond Police Department Kevon Bynum

He was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder, along with three others that were arrested after the shooting: 22-year-old Donald Hemmings, 23-year-old Shyheem Martin and 19-year-old Shamondrick Perry.

A public viewing is being planned for 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old daughter Neziah that were killed in the shooting.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.


