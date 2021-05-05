1 arrested, 1 wanted for homicide of mother, 3-month-old in Midlothian Turnpike shootings

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police detectives have arrested an 18-year-old man wanted as a suspect in the homicides of a mother and her infant daughter at an apartment complex on Midlothian Turnpike.

Kavon Bynum, 18, was arrested by authorities. His twin brother, Kevon Bynum, is still being sought.

Kavon was arrested Tuesday night without incident and has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Kevon is wanted for conspiracy to commit murder from the same incident. Kevon is considered to be armed and dangerous and anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Three others have been charged in this incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.