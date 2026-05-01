Chesterfield man killed in crash on I-95

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Caroline County Thursday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near the 103-mile marker around 8 p.m.

According to VSP, 63-year-old Kenneth Johnson Fitzgerald was heading south when the front right-side tire of his pickup truck blew, causing him to lose control. His vehicle ran off the road, overcorrected, and hit a tree. Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Fitzgerald was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

VSP is investigating the incident.

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