Chesterfield dad accused of killing his son and storing his body in a freezer on trial

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Day two of the trial for a Chesterfield man accused of killing his youngest son and storing his body in a freezer for several years resumed Tuesday.

Kassceen "Kass" Weaver, a former University of Richmond basketball player, faces felony murder, felony child neglect, and concealing a dead body charges in relation to the death of his son, Eliel Adon Weaver.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article contains graphic details about the death of a child. Reader discretion is advised.

The majority of day one was taken up by jury selection to find 12 jurors and two alternates to hear what is expected to be a five-day trial (including Monday).

Once that was finished, the prosecution and defense both presented their opening arguments to the jury, laying out how they see the case and what they intend to prove.

The prosecution will start day two by calling their first witness.

During the jury selection, they indicated they could call up to 14 witnesses, including the victim's mother.

The mother was initially charged in connection to the boy's death, but prosecutors later withdrew the charges and charged Kassceen Weaver with aggravated malicious wounding against her. He stands trial in that case next month.

Note: This story will be updated throughout the day as the trial progresses.

Local News Former Richmond basketball star on trial after son found dead in family freezer Cameron Thompson

Local News Dad charged with putting dead son in freezer granted bond Caroline Coleburn

Local News What we know about Eliel before he was found in a freezer Scott Wise

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.