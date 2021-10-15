Father of Chesterfield boy found dead in freezer indicted on new charges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- New charges have been brought against one of the two people arrested earlier this year after the body of their youngest child was found inside a freezer in their Chesterfield home.

Eliel Adon Weaver was under five years old at the time of his death, according to police.

Kassceen Weaver now faces felony murder, felony child abuse/neglect and aggravated malicious wounding charges.

The charges came from grand jury indictments and were served to Weaver at the end of a preliminary hearing in Juvenile and Domestic Court for the initial charges he was facing.

During that, the Commonwealth's Attorney's office nolle prossed several of the charges and tried to prove probable cause on two related to concealing a body.

They had two detectives briefly describe getting a tip about the body and finding it. However, the defense argued and the judge agreed that they didn't prove probable cause and dismissed them.

When the indictments were served to Weaver at the end of a preliminary hearing on the original charges, he was arrested on.

Weaver's attorney said he was glad the judge sided with his client on the initial charges and denies all new charges.

Prosecutors say that Weaver's wife, Dina Weaver, is due in court next week.

"What they did was not wrong or improper in any way. It's not always done that way. But it's not uncommon to indict someone after a preliminary hearing such as this. Just they don't always have it ready to hand the indictments to them," Ed Riley, managing partner at Riley and Wells, said.

Weaver, who was out on bond, will spend the weekend in jail and will have a bond hearing next week on these new charges.