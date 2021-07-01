What we know about Eliel Adon Weaver's short life before his body was found in a freezer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- When the Lake Pointe Townhomes, off Hull Street Road in Chesterfield, were built in 1996 it was primarily home to a 55-year-old and older crowd looking to escape some of the more mundane tasks of homeownership. Things like mowing the lawn and painting the shutters.

A few years after the first homes went up, Dina and Kass Weaver moved into the neighborhood. Chesterfield property records showed Dina bought the home in 1999.

"They are a very private couple," a Lake Pointe Townhomes homeowners association board member, who asked not to be identified for this story in the name of safety, shared. "They were not out much. They'd go to work and come home."

Neighbors in the normally quiet townhome community near Woodlake were shocked when Chesterfield Police surrounded the Weavers home in May. That police action came after someone told investigators to search the couple's home for the body of their youngest son Eliel Adon Weaver. The child's body was found in a freezer inside the home.

Provided to WTVR

"They called him by his middle name, Adon, they did not call him by his first name," the neighbor, who said she last saw the child when he was around two years old, said. "I was walking one evening and they were coming in. I was chatting with the older sibling."

She said she never noticed obvious signs of trauma nor did Eliel Adon seem sick.

"I don't know that anyone got to know that child," she said. "I would run into Kass and [the older child] out running errands. He seemed like a happy child."

The older child, who is now in foster care, was home-schooled, according to the neighbor who said she and Kass talked about the child's education.

Chesterfield Police Dina and Kassceen Weaver

RELATED: Dead child found in Chesterfield freezer, parents arrested

Kass, 49, and Dina Weaver, 48, are charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child, according to police.

Police said they believed Eliel Adon Weaver's body had been in the freezer for up to two years. Police have not yet released the child's age -- only to say he was under five years old. The child's cause and manner of his death remain under investigation.

Kass Weaver was also charged with concealment of a body, according to police, and assaulting his wife Dina.

"He was the outgoing one. He waved to people. He was very friendly. He helped another neighbor with her trash can," the neighbor shared. "She was very quiet. We rarely saw her. She would never speak."

As news of their arrest spread through the small, but close, community, so did a range of emotions.

Fear, anger, sadness, regret.

"We're all feeling a sense of guilt for not reaching out to Dina," the neighbor said. "What did we not know? How could we have helped her?"

She called Lake Pointe Townhomes the kind of place where neighbors checked on neighbors. The kind of place where neighbors would send flowers, cards, and meals when they learned someone in the community was in need.

"I feel some sorrow for not reaching out," the neighbor said. "We don't pry into people's privacy. It's a balancing act. They were very private. It's a touchy situation to reach out to somebody."

The Weavers remain out on bond pending their next court date.

Both husband and wife have been seen in the neighborhood since their arrest, though it is unclear if either is living in their home.

"It's been a little unsettling," the neighbor shared.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.