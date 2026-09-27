Juvenile shot on Woodcliff Avenue in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A juvenile male was shot in the 3000 block of Woodcliff Avenue in Richmond at approximately 12:24 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.