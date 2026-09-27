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Juvenile shot on Woodcliff Avenue in Richmond

A juvenile male was shot in the 3000 block of Woodcliff Avenue in Richmond early Sunday morning.
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RICHMOND, Va. — A juvenile male was shot in the 3000 block of Woodcliff Avenue in Richmond at approximately 12:24 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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