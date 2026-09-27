Watch Jon Burkett's powerful goodbye on CBS 6 News: 'Thank you for letting me tell your story'

RICHMOND, Va. — Jon Burkett signed off from WTVR CBS 6 on Saturday night after 26 years as one of Richmond's most trusted and recognizable journalists, closing out a career that took him from Navy veteran to Emmy and Murrow Award-winning crime reporter.

"Stay classy, Richmond. Good night," Burkett said in his farewell, pausing to add with a smile: "I'm Jon Burgundy — I mean Burkett."

Burkett's final broadcast fell near his 26th anniversary at the South's First Television Station. In an emotional goodbye delivered with family watching from the studio, he reflected on a journey that began long before he ever stood in front of a camera.

"Thirty-one years ago, I took my first plane ride. I was 18 years old, heading to boot camp," Burkett said. "Growing up, my mom, dad, and my three brothers and two sisters — we didn't have much, but we did have each other."

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After serving in the U.S. Navy, Burkett was stationed in La Maddalena, Italy, where he caught the broadcast bug while working on air for AFN for three and a half years. When it was time to get out, a photographer named Stan Heist said two words that changed everything.

"Stan Heist said two words that kicked off a dream come true: 'You're hired,'" Burkett said. "I was a photographer, editor, but I knew it was just a matter of time before I could recite what I had practiced in the mirror so many times before — Jon Burkett, CBS 6."

He started at CBS 6 at age 23, and over the next 26 years built a reputation as one of the hardest-working crime reporters in the country — breaking major stories, reopening cold cases, and earning the trust of sources and viewers alike.

But the relentless pace of the job ultimately led him to make a difficult decision. Burkett said overnight hours, grueling stories, and health concerns — including sleep apnea and blood pressure issues — made it clear it was time for something new.

"Overnight hours, gruesome stories — they take a toll on you. And at 49, my mind, my body said it's time for something new," Burkett said.

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He credited his wife, Mal, who was in the studio for his final broadcast, for helping him see what mattered most.

"Mal, constant phone calls, having to rush out — I know it wasn't easy. I love you, and I look forward to what lies ahead," Burkett said.

He also had words for his children.

"Sophia and Austin, watching the stream — I hope you're proud of your dad and understand what I wanted most for you is not to be afraid to grab a bull by the horns and ride that puppy to success," Burkett said.

And for the viewers and sources who trusted him with their stories over the years, Burkett saved some of his most heartfelt words.

"To those who I've met on this journey — many of you in your darkest hour — thank you for your trust. Thank you for calling me 'unc' and inviting me to the cookouts. Thank you for letting me tell your story," Burkett said.

CONNECT: Send Jon Burkett your well wishes on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page