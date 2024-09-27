Watch Now
Jury delivers $300 million verdict in trial against Cumberland Hospital, former medical director

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond civil court jury has ruled in favor of three young women who alleged they were sexually abused while patients at a children’s hospital in New Kent County.

After roughly seven hours of deliberations, the jurors returned a $300 million verdict in the case, awarding each plaintiff $60 million in compensatory damages and $40 million in punitive damages.

This was the 15th day of the trial, which stemmed from a $930 million lawsuit filed against Cumberland Hospital and its former medical director, Dr. Daniel Davidow, by 46 former patients.

In this trial, the first of what could be several, the plaintiffs all alleged they were inappropriately touched by Davidow during admissions exams.

Davidow has denied the accusations, and earlier this year a judge in New Kent acquitted him of criminal charges that were brought as the result of similar allegations from two different former patients.

