$930 million lawsuit against Cumberland Children’s Hospital now underway in Virginia

Nearly 50 former patients are suing the Cumberland Children’s Hospital, Universal Health Services (UHS), UHS of Delaware (UHS-D), and former medical director Dr. Daniel Davidow.
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- Jury selection is underway in the first civil trial in the case against a New Kent children’s hospital.

Forty-six former patients are suing the Cumberland Children’s Hospital, Universal Health Services (UHS), UHS of Delaware (UHS-D), and former medical director Dr. Daniel Davidow for $930 million.

Dozens of potential jurors were questioned Monday for the three-week trial.

The three female patients in this first case claim that Doctor Daniel Davidow inappropriately touched them during femoral pulse exams.

The former medical director was found not guilty of felony sex abuse charges against two other former patients after a one-week criminal trial in New Kent County back in April.

Plaintiffs in the civil case are claiming negligence, physical abuse, and falsifying medical records and diagnoses to prolong stays at the hospital.

Opening arguments are expected to begin Tuesday.

