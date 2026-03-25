Former Richmond postal worker sentenced for stealing more than $1.5M in checks from mail

RICHMOND, Va. — A man who stole more than $1.5 million in checks from the mail while working for the United States Postal Service in Richmond was sentenced on Wednesday.

A news release from the Department of Justice says Joshua Lee, 28, of North Chesterfield, worked as a mail processing clerk at the USPS Richmond Processing and Distribution Center from Oct. 24, 2021, through May 5, 2025.

Between July 2023 and May 2025, the DOJ says Lee searched for mail likely to contain gift cards, checks or cash and secretly moved the mail to other parts of the distribution center to hide it with his belongings.

Lee took the stolen mail home and told his co-conspirators that he had stolen checks available for sale, knowing they intended to fraudulently cash or deposit them.

The DOJ says Lee stole "at least" $1,581,953.59 in checks. He was sentenced to four years in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.