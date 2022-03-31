Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Richmond house flipper pleads not guilty to fraud charges

Posted at 10:31 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 10:31:59-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A federal criminal case against former local house-flipper Josh Romano and a paralegal he worked with is headed to trial, after each pleaded not guilty to charges that they defrauded one of Romano’s former lenders. Romano and Lindsey Passmore, the former paralegal who was authorized to disburse construction draws to Romano from the lender’s bank account, were arraigned Wednesday on charges of conspiring to commit bank fraud and committing bank wire fraud against the unidentified lender. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone