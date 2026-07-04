Suspect still at large 4 days after man killed in Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are still searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in a Richmond home late Monday night.

Chesterfield man John Pettaway has been on the run for four days, wanted by Richmond Police for questioning in the shooting death of 23-year-old Charlamon Stokes on South Pine Street.

Richmond Police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after man killed in Richmond WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Sources say there have been several sightings in the area, but tips are coming in to the US Marshals Service several hours late.

Richmond Police released a photo of Pettaway on Tuesday, saying he is wanted for shooting into an occupied house. Police also want to question him about Stokes' killing. The US Marshal Fugitive Task Force has been assigned to the case since.

The U.S. Marshals Service say hunting a violent fugitive takes time and coordination, and they rely heavily on information from the public.

"When they see these folks that we're looking for, it's imperative that they contact local law enforcement. Either through a Crime Solvers tip, or some other means, a detective directly, for them to let us know, because time is of the essence when it comes to getting these people into custody," said Aaron Rhodenizer with the U.S. Marshals Service.

Rhodenizer said the delay in reporting sightings gives fugitives a dangerous advantage.

"Think about it, what this person is wanted for," Rhodenizer said. "Now, that eight hours, just in that eight hours before you contact police, not even counting where we pick up afterwards, that gives that much more time for that person to either flee or to harm somebody else."

Online chatter on several social media platforms has compared Pettaway's facial features to rapper 2Pac. Sources say several sightings have been reported, but marshals say people need to call them in immediately.

Rhodenizer said people who spot Pettaway should prioritize their own safety before making the call.

"Take yourself out of harm's way, get yourself into a safe place, and then make that phone call," he said. "I do not encourage the public to be a surveillance unit and to follow people, but put yourself in a safe position to where you can give consistent updates until the person either gets out of sight or until law enforcement gets there."

Marshals say license plate numbers, vehicle descriptions, and clothing descriptions are all very helpful when reporting a sighting. They say the tips they have shared about reporting fugitives may sound like common sense, but recent time gaps have made it necessary to reinforce what they need from the public.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.