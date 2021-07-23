Watch
Brothers' bodies found after helicopter disappears

Posted at 12:53 PM, Jul 23, 2021
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. -- Authorities say the bodies of two brothers from Virginia have been found after the helicopter they were traveling in disappeared off the North Carolina coast.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office says officials were notified Thursday that the body of one man was found in the Albemarle Sound.

Responders recovered the body of John Arant and a short time later, they found the body of his brother, Alan, who was the pilot of the aircraft.

Emergency responders began their search after a concerned friend notified officials that they lost communication with the helicopter Monday evening.

The helicopter was heading for the Dare County Regional Airport in North Carolina from Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport in Virginia.

