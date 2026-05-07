Former first lady Jill Biden and family adopt cat from Richmond Animal League

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Former first lady Jill Biden visited the Richmond Animal League's adoption center during a visit to Central Virginia in late April.

An RAL spokesperson shared that Biden was joined by some of her family members, including her aunt Barbara, who was in search of a new pet for her birthday.

Biden and her family were familiar with RAL because another relative previously volunteered there.

The family ultimately ended up adopting Milk, a gray and white cat who has feline leukemia virus (FeLV), an infection that can weaken a cat’s immune system. Leaders say cats with FeLV typically have a harder time finding homes.

Senior Adoption Coordinator Megan Thrower said the team is "so happy for Milk" and they hope his adoption inspires others to adopt cats with the same diagnosis.

Click here for a list of adoptable cats at RAL.

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