Virginia man uses art to heal after years in prison, mental health battle

RICHMOND, Va. — Jerrod Buford first picked up a paintbrush as a kid, never imagining that same creative outlet would carry him through his darkest days in prison.

Buford, who grew up in Williamsburg, was convicted and arrested as a young man and spent almost a decade behind bars. During that time, he struggled deeply.

"Turning to drugs and alcohol to kind of shadow over emotions," Buford said. "Looking for acceptance, approval. Not just from my parents, but from friends, from, you name it. I mean, I tried to commit suicide, I don't even know how many times," Buford said.

WTVR Jerrod Buford

It was inside prison walls that art became more than a hobby.

"Throughout my prison time, I learned, the freedom that I desired, I've always had it. I got, I found it, in a box," Buford said.

More than three years after his release, Buford continues to advocate for art as a tool for healing. He describes his work as a gift he feels called to share.

"I received a blessing from God that just allowed me to display what he's given me," Buford said.

For Buford, creating art is also a way of processing his past.

"That's what art has done for me. It's given me the ability to look at parts of my life, all parts of my life, and find the good and the negative, learn from the negative," Buford said.

He shares his story and artwork with a wide audience through social media, including live sessions on TikTok, and holds art classes with new communities.

The Story Cafe

Buford said his mission is to help others find their own path toward healing — whatever form that takes.

"What I strive to do is guide this person to just create, man. Don't care what people think about your creation, you just need to get it out," Buford said. "Whether it's with art, addressing your mental health, getting your life right — just do it."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.