Navy sailor sentenced for murder of fellow sailor at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A Navy sailor has been sentenced to 43 years in prison after pleading guilty to the unpremeditated murder of Petty Officer Angelina Resendiz at Naval Station Norfolk.

Jermiah Copeland, now 21, received a sentence of 528 months — or 44 years — with 365 days suspended for time served. He will be 64 when he is released if he serves the full sentence. He will also receive a dishonorable discharge and a reduction in rank.

Copeland admitted he strangled Resendiz to death in his barracks during a night of drinking. He also admitted he lied to NCIS investigators when initially interviewed about her whereabouts, telling them he had brought her back to her room. He later admitted in court he brought her body to a wooded area in the Broad Creek section of Norfolk on June 2, 2025. Her body was discovered a week later.

WATCH: Esmeralda Castle, LULAC official speaks to media after Jermiah Copeland sentencing

Esmeralda Castle, LULAC official speaks to media after Jermiah Copeland sentencing

Under the plea deal, Copeland was found guilty on 5 of the 7 charges against him: aggravated assault strangulation, indecent recording, obstruction of justice, false official statement, and unpremeditated murder — a reduction from the original premeditated murder charge. He was found not guilty of other counts including aggravated sexual assault, abusive sexual contact, sexual assault, and domestic violence charges.

One of the charges Copeland pleaded guilty to involved strangling another woman on the USS Harry S. Truman on July 24, 2024. He also pleaded guilty to secretly recording a woman in a bathroom stall and recording her during sex.

Copeland will serve his sentence at Leavenworth Federal Prison in Kansas.

During Tuesday's sentencing hearing, Copeland took the stand to apologize to his family, Resendiz's family, and the Navy. A forensic psychologist testified that Copeland had experienced previous traumas, including sexual abuse while he was in preschool and other forms of abuse through at least middle school. The psychologist said this trauma likely contributed to certain behaviors and social issues throughout his life, but noted the scope of her examination did not encompass whether those issues would have caused him to kill Resendiz.

Norfolk TIMELINE: Everything we know about the murder of Angelina Resendiz

Copeland's grandmother also took the stand and, in an emotional moment, asked to speak mother-to-mother with Resendiz's mother, Esmeralda Castle, and expressed her condolences. Copeland's mother also spoke at the hearing. Copeland has a 4-year-old son and is part of a large family.

As part of the plea agreement, Copeland met privately with Castle at her request. Copeland appeared in court Monday in white dress uniform. His family was in attendance, as were other sailors from the USS James E. Williams, where Copeland and Resendiz both served.

Resendiz's family has been outspoken over the past year, calling for reforms within the military and greater protections for women in the armed forces. Castle has worked alongside the League of United Latin American Citizens to push Congress for accountability and change.

"She is a catalyst for change," Castle said. "There's women that are now starting to speak up, women, men, quiet for 20 years and now they see what's happening and they're telling their families what happened."

Castle also spoke about the prosecution of her daughter's killer.

"I'm thankful for the prosecutors. I think the prosecutors... they speak my language and so it's it's easier to understand them and to talk to them and to hear from them... how to progress and what's next. But as far as everybody else, I'm not happy... and they know I'm not happy. We still have a lot of work to do because again, like something has to change."

WATCH: Resendiz's mother speaks to media after plea hearing for Copeland