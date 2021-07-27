Richmond police identify victim of shooting on Brookland Park Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim in a shooting on Monday night on Brookland Park Boulevard.

The victim has been identified as Jermaine Green, 38, of Richmond.

Around 11:47 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Brookland Park Boulevard for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found an adult male, now identified as Green, down in the parking lot of a business, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Green was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective S. Odic at (804) 646-3431 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.