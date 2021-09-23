Watch
Richmond Police identify weekend shooting victim

Posted at 8:21 PM, Sep 22, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Jer’maurri Gilliam, 26, of Richmond.

On Sunday around 1:44 p.m., police were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street for a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found Gilliam with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

