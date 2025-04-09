Watch Now
Missing teen last seen walking away from Glen Allen home 3 weeks ago, police say

Janelle D. Pierson
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 17-year-old Henrico girl who was last seen more than three weeks ago.

Janelle D. Pierson was last seen walking away from the 700 block of Brookwood Glen Terrace on the morning of Sunday, March 16. That address is in a subdivision off Telegraph Road not far from Interstate 95 in Glen Allen.

"She has not been seen or heard from since," officers said.

Police said "there are concerns" about the teen's well-being and that she is "known to frequent the Petersburg and Amelia County areas."

Officers described the teen as a Black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Pierson's whereabouts is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or 911.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
