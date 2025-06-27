Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-95 reopens after pedestrian killed overnight in Henrico

The interstate has reopened following a fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 95.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — All southbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a pedestrian was struck and killed early this morning in Henrico County.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at mile marker 86, near the Interstate 295 exit, according to Henrico police.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or details about the vehicle involved in the collision.

Multiple lanes were shut down on the interstate overnight while police investigated the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

