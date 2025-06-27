I-95 reopens after pedestrian killed overnight in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — All southbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a pedestrian was struck and killed early this morning in Henrico County.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at mile marker 86, near the Interstate 295 exit, according to Henrico police.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or details about the vehicle involved in the collision.

Multiple lanes were shut down on the interstate overnight while police investigated the scene.

This is a developing story.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.