RICHMOND, Va. -- A coffee shop and burger joint are inbound to one of Manchester’s main arteries and helping fill out the last of a once-empty former food hall.

Franchised chains Jamra Coffee and Nash & Smashed have signed on to open at The Current at 400 Hull St.

The two new spots will be splitting a roughly 4,800-square-foot space on The Current’s ground floor that’s been vacant since the Hatch Local food hall closed there nearly three years ago.

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